Win Tickets to All Star Jam With Melissa at U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Station in Ocoee

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - U.S. Marine Corps

Join Melissa and the K Crew on Saturday, September 9th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by the U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Station in Ocoee from 11a-12p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on September 11th to see Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block live in concert. Melissa will pick a winner every 20 minutes at 11:20a, 11:40a, & 12p. See you there!

The U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Station is located at 8977 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761.

To purchase tickets, click here.

