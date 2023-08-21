Win Tickets to All Star Jam With Chloe at Lukas Nursery in Oviedo

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Lukas Nursery

Join Chloe and the K Crew on Wednesday, August 30th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Lukas Nursery in Oviedo from 12p-1p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on September 11th to see Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block live in concert. Chloe will pick a winner every 20 minutes at 12:20p, 12:40p, & 1p. See you there!

Lukas Nursery is located at 1909 Slavia Rd, Oviedo, FL 32765.

