Win Tickets to All Star Jam at Social House on August 25th

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - The Social House

Join the K Crew on Friday, August 25th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Social House in Orlando from 8p-9p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on September 11th to see Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block live in concert. The K Crew will pick a winner at 9p. See you there!

Social House is located at 435 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32828.

©2023 Cox Media Group