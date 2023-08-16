Win Tickets to All Star Jam at Nona Social on August 25th

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Nona Social

Join the K Crew on Friday, August 25th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Nona Social Bar & Kitchen in Orlando from 5:30p-6:30p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on September 11th to see Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block live in concert. The K Crew will pick a winner at 6:30p. See you there!

Nona Social Bar & Kitchen is located at 9145 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32827.

