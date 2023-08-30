Win Tickets to All Star Jam at Barrio Tacos in Orlando

All Star Jam Ticket Stop - Yave Tequila

Join the K Crew on Saturday, September 9th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com! Swing by Barrio Tacos in Orlando from 7p-8p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of Yave Tequila!

You could be headed to Addition Financial Arena for free on September 11th to see Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block live in concert. The K Crew will pick a winner at 8p. See you there!

Barrio Tacos is located at 749 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32828.

To purchase tickets, click here.

