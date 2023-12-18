Win Tickets to the Advance Screening of Night Swim

Night Swim

This Winter... everything you fear is under the surface. From James Wan, producer of The Nun, and Blumhouse, producer of M3GAN. Universal Pictures presents Night Swim. Rated PG-13. Only in theaters January 5th.

Enter below (12/18-12/27) for your opportunity to win a pair of reserved seats to the advance screening of Night Swim on Wednesday, January 3rd at 7p at AMC Altamonte!

Official Website | [facebook.com/nightswimmovie]Facebook | X | [Instagram.com/nightswimmovie]Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | #NightSwimMovie

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 18th, 2023 - December 27th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. Up to two (2) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of reserved seats to advance screening of Night Swim on January 3, 2024 at 7pm at AMC Altamonte. ARV = $30. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group