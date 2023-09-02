Win Thomas Rhett Tickets During The O-Town Showdown

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett is bringing his Home Team Tour to Amway Center on September 16th with special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith!

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (9/5-9/8) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show plus meet & greet passes for Cole Swindell & Nate Smith!

To purchase tickets, click here.

K92.3 Morning Show

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 5th, 2023 - September 8th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners will be selected for On-Air. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Thomas Rhett on 9/16/23 at Amway Center and meet & greet passes for Cole Swindell & Nate Smith. ARV = $71. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group