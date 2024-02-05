Win Single-Day Tortuga Passes With Pick Your Ticket

Tortuga Music Festival

Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Festival is now offering single-day passes!

You could win a pair with K92.3′s Pick Your Ticket! Listen this week (2/5-2/9) at 9am with Obie, Chloe & Slater for your chance to win a pair of single-day passes to a day of your choice at the Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival on April 5th - 7th, 2024 at Ft. Lauderdale Beach!

Will you pick Lainey Wilson on Friday, Hardy on Saturday or Jason Aldean on Sunday? You get to choose!

Single-day passes go on-sale on Friday, February 9th at 10am. Click here.

You also have another way to win by entering below now through Sunday, February 11th, 2024.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/5/24-2/11/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter on-line, complete Official Entry Form above 2/5/24-2/11/24. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. To win on-aie, listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller. On-Air Prize: A pair of single-day passes to the Tortuga Music Festival on April 5th, April 6th or April 7th, 2024 at Ft. Lauderdale Beach. Winner can choose which day. On-Line prize: A pair of single-day passes to the Tortuga Music Festival on April 5th, April 6th or April 7th, 2024 at Ft. Lauderdale Beach. Winner does not have a choice of which day. for the passes. The day for passes will be at the discretion of WWKA-FM. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

