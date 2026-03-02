Win Single Day Tortuga Passes to see Post Malone, Riley Green or Kenny Chesney in Concert

Tortuga

Just Announced! Single day and weekend passes are on sale now for Tortuga!

This week, Melissa is giving you the first shot at winning single day GA passes! Listen at 3pm for the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct caller to win! Then, Melissa will reveal which day you’re headed to the beach for the Tortuga Music Festival!

Pick your perfect beach day this April to see Post Malone, Riley Green and Kenny Chesney and many more on Ft. Lauderdale Beach. Single day and weekend passes on sale now at tortugamusicfestival.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/2/26-3/6/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct caller at 1-844-254-9232. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of one-day GA passes to Tortuga on April 10th, 11th or 12th, 2026 at Fort Lauderdale Beach. The day of the tickets will be at the discretion of WWKA-FM with no substitution for an alternate date. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

