Win Single-Day Passes to Tortuga Music Festival

Tortuga Music Festival

Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Festival is back on April 5th - 7th at Ft. Lauderdale Beach and you could win two single-day passes!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (3/18-3/22), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive two single-day tickets Tortuga Music Festival on Friday, April 5th to see Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Warren Zeiders and more live in concert!

For more info on the festival, click here.

