Win Single-Day Passes to Tortuga Music Festival

Tortuga Music Festival

Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Festival is back on April 5th - 7th at Ft. Lauderdale Beach and you could win two single-day passes!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This Monday-Wednesday (3/25-3/27), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive two single-day tickets Tortuga Music Festival on Saturday, April 6th to see Hardy, Russell Dickerson, Old Dominion and more live in concert!

For more info on the festival, click here.

