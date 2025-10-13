Win Shaboozey Tickets With Obie, Chloe & Slater

Shaboozey

Shaboozey is bringing his show to the House of Blues Orlando on Thursday, October 16, and K92.3 wants to send you there!

Listen with Obie, Chloe & Slater this week (10/13–10/16) at 9 a.m. for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

For show and ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/13/25-10/16/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Shaboozey at the House of Blues Orlando on 10/16/25. ARV = $202. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group