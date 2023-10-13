Win SeaWorld Orlando Howl-O-Scream Tickets During the O-Town Showdown

SeaWorld Orlando Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream has resurfaced at SeaWorld Orlando and is taking horror to new depths.

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (10/16-10/20) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld Orlando Howl-O-Scream!

Returning with all new horror-filled houses (5 total), 7 Scare Zones, terrifying shows, and your favorite coasters in the dark, including the all-new Pipeline: the surf coaster! Howl-O-Scream, now at SeaWorld Orlando select dates through October 31st. The terror is waiting for you. Get your tickets now at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 16th, 2023 - October 20th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream happening select dates between September 8th-October 31st plus a parking pass. ARV = $97.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

