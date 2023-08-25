Win Sam Hunt Tickets During The O-Town Showdown

Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt is bringing his Summer On The Outskirts Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on September 7th, 2023. Plus, Brett Young & Lily Rose will be performing.

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (8/28-9/1) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below for another way to win.

To purchase tickets, click here.

K92.3 Morning Show

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 28th, 2023 - September 1st, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. You can also complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On-Air. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Sam Hunt on 9/7/23 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $69.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

