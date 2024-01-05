Win Ron White Tickets During The O-Town Showdown

Ron White

Comedian Ron White is coming to Central Florida and you could win a pair of tickets to see him live!

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (1/8-1/12) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Ron White at Hard Rock Live on April 19th at 9:30p!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/8/23-1/12/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected . Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Ron White at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on April 19, 2024 at 9:30pm. ARV = $105. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

