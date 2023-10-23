Win Ron White ‘Tater Salad’ Tickets This Week With Jay

Just announced! Stand-up comedian Ron White is coming to Hard Rock Live Orlando on Friday, April 19th, 2024. Jay has your way to win! Listen this week (10/23-10/27) at 12pm for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to the show.

Plus, we have a presale code for you!

The presale will take place Wednesday, October 25th @ 10:00AM – Thursday, October 26th @ 10:00PM. Make sure to use the code ORLANDO when checking out. For tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 23rd, 2023 - October 27th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call and be the correct announced designated caller at the K92,3 contest line at 844-254-9232. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Ron White at Hard Rock Live on 4/19/24. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.



