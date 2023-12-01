Win Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Tickets During The O-Town Showdown

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

Get ready for The Greatest Show On Earth® at Amway Center happening January 12th-15th! The reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® invites children of all ages to a spectacle of superhuman feats, pushing the limits of possibility and thrilling families and fans of all generations.

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (12/4-12/8) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win a family four-pack of tickets to see the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey at Amway Center opening night on January 12th at 7:30p!

Get closer to the action than ever before. Feel part of the show with an immersive, 360-degree environment and new technology that creates real connections between you and unforgettable performers from all over the world. Witness daring and never-before-seen acts on a highwire, trapeze, bicycle, and much, much more. Come fun, come all!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/4/23-12/8/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected . Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to see The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey at Amway Center on January 12, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

