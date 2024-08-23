Win Platinum Passes to see Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman & More

K92.3 Country Thunder

Luke Combs will headline Country Thunder 2024 along with Bailey Zimmerman and Jon Pardi!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (8/23-8/25) and enter them below for your shot at scoring a pair of three-day Platinum Passes to Country Thunder!

The Platinum Experience includes:

Access to an exclusive viewing area at the Main Stage, featuring a lounge with cover from the elements, a full-service bar with beer, wine and upgraded cocktails available for purchase, and luxury restroom trailers. *Please note, the viewing area is standing-room only, and chairs are not allowed.

A souvenir laminate.

Complimentary festival essentials, like Advil, sunscreen, etc., available in the lounge.

Admission to the full event, Friday, October 18th to Sunday, October 20th and access to our campgrounds. *Only those fans with full event admission are permitted to enter our campgrounds. A campsite must be purchased separately.

Complimentary Weekend Reserved Parking.

You could see superstar Luke Combs on Sunday, October 20th plus headliners Bailey Zimmerman on Friday, October 18th and Jon Pardi on Saturday, October 19th. The stellar lineup also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Tucker Wetmore, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee October 18th - 20th, 2024.

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on-sale now at countrythunder.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/23/24-8/25/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two 3-day Platinum passes to Country Thunder 2024 10/18-10/20 at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $1,250. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

