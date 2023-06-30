Win Passes For An Exclusive Performance By Warren Zeiders

Warren Zeiders

You could win two passes for an exclusive performance by Warren Zeiders on the Stanley Steemer Sound Stage! He’s coming to K92.3 for a mid-afternoon set on Tuesday, July 18th and you can only win your way in!

Complete the entry form below by July 12th for your opportunity to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 30th , 2023 - July 12th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Warren Zeiders perform at K92.3 on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 at approx. 2:30pm. ARV = $20. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

