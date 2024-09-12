Win passes for an exclusive performance by Tyler Braden

Tyler Braden

You could win two passes for an exclusive daytime performance by Tyler Braden in the Stanley Steemer Performance Studio! He’s coming to K92.3 on Friday, September 20th and you can only win your way in!

Complete the entry form below by Sunday, September 15th at 11:59p for your opportunity to win!

Tyler Braden will also be performing live at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford later that evening! To purchase tickets to that performance, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/12/24-9/15/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Twenty (20) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Entry for two (2) to see Tyler Braden perform at K92.3 on Friday, September 20, 2024. ARV = $30. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

