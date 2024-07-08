Win Passes For an Exclusive Performance by LOCASH

Want to experience a private performance by LOCASH? You could win two passes to K92.3′s Down-Low with LOCASH on Monday, July 15th which includes an exclusive lunch time performance in a secret location!

Enter below (7/8-7/11) for your opportunity to score a pair of passes to experience K92.3′s Down-Low with LOCASH!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/8/24-7/11/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two passes to K92.3′s Down-Low with LOCASH including an exclusive lunch time performance in a secret location on July, 15, 2024. ARV = $25. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

