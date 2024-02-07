Win Passes For An Exclusive Performance By Drake Milligan

Drake Milligan

You could win two passes for an exclusive performance by America’s Got Talent Season 17 contestant Drake Milligan on the Stanley Steemer Sound Stage! He’s coming to K92.3 for an afternoon set on Thursday, February 15th and you can only win your way in! Plus, enjoy a delicious lunch before the performance!

Complete the entry form below by Sunday, February 11th at 11:59p for your opportunity to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/7/24-2/11/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Entry for two (2) to see Drake Milligan perform at K92.3 on Thursday, February 15, 2024. ARV = $20. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group