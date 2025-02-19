Win passes for an exclusive performance by Chase McDaniel

Chase McDaniel

You could win two passes for an exclusive performance from Chase McDaniel in the Stanley Steemer Performance Studio! He’s coming to K92.3 for an afternoon set on Wednesday, March 5th and you can only win your way in!

Complete the entry form below by Wednesday, February 26th at 11:59p for your opportunity to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/19/25-2/26/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Entry for two (2) to see Chase McDaniel perform at K92.3 on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. ARV = $20. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

