Win passes for an exclusive backstage hang with Lee Brice at All Star Jam

Backstage Hang with Lee Brice

Want a shot to win an exclusive backstage hang with Lee Brice at this year’s K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com on August 18th at Addition Financial Arena?

Listen for the keywords this weekend (8/2-8/4) and enter them below for your shot to score two tickets to All Star Jam, plus a pre-show “Drinkin’ Buddies” backstage hang with Lee Brice! You’ll have the opportunity to have a beverage and snag a picture with him.

Looking to purchase tickets? Click here to claim your seats!

Come celebrate 29 years of performances by some of the biggest artists in country music. We’ll see you at K92.3′s All Star Jam!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/2/24-8/4/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3′s All Star Jam, plus two passes for an exclusive pre-show “Drinkin’ Buddies” backstage hang with Lee Brice on 8/18/24 at the Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group