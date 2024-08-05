Win passes for an exclusive backstage hang with Lee Brice at All Star Jam

Backstage Hang with Lee Brice

Want a shot to win an exclusive backstage hang with Lee Brice at this year’s K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com on August 18th at Addition Financial Arena?

Head over to @k923orlando on Instagram and be on the lookout for our Lee Brice video for your opportunity to win two tickets to All Star Jam, plus a pre-show “Drinkin’ Buddies” backstage hang with Lee Brice!

Please make sure that -

Your account is public.

Your following @k923orlando.com.

Leave a comment, tag a friend, and include #sweepstakes with your comment.

And, don’t forget to share our post to your story for a bonus entry!

Looking to purchase tickets? Click here to claim your seats!

Come celebrate 29 years of performances by some of the biggest artists in country music. We’ll see you at K92.3′s All Star Jam!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. INSTAGRAM ACCT REQ. 8/9/24–8/13/24. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, follow @k923orlando and comment on sweepstakes post, tag a friend, and include #sweepstakes; share post to Instagram Story for add’l entry. Limit: 2 entries/person. Odds vary. Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

