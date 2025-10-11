Win Parmalee Tickets & Passes to Meet the Band This Week with Melissa

Parmalee

Parmalee is bringing their show to the Apopka Amphitheater on October 17th, 2025, and you could be there!

Tune in with Melissa this week (10/13–10/16) at 5p for your shot to score tickets to see Parmalee live and meet the band! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/13/25 - 10/16/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Prize: two tickets to see Parmalee at the Apopka Amphitheatre in Tampa on 10/17/25, along with a meet and greet with the band. ARV = $94. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

