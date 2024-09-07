Win Parker McCollum tickets + meet & greet passes

Parker McCollum

Platinum-selling Country music star Parker McCollum is bringing his Burn It Down tour to Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, September 21st along with Chayce Beckham and Ashley Cooke!

Listen this week (9/9-9/13) at 4p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show, plus a pair of meet & greet passes to meet Parker McCollum!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/9/24-9/13/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the cue to call during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Odds vary. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Prize: Two tickets to see Parker McCollum on 9/21/24 at Addition Financial Arena, plus two meet & greet passes to meet Parker McCollum. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

