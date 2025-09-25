Win a Pair of Tickets to the Taste of Space: Marstini Shake-off!

Taste of Space Marstini KSCVC

Blast off into flavor at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s Taste of Space: Marstini Shake-off! Sample out-of-this-world cocktails from top local bars with a multi-sensory twist of soundscapes and blindfolded tastings. You must be 21 or older to enter.

Enter here from 9/25–9/30 for your chance to win two tickets!

For more ticket and event info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/25/25-9/30/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to the Taste of Space Marstini Event at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. ARV = $198.For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

