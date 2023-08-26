Win A Pair Of 2-Day VIP Tickets To The Camping World Kick-Off Block Party

Camping World Kickoff Block Party

Are you ready for some fun, football, and country music? The Camping World Kickoff Party is here Labor Day Weekend!

Listen this week (8/28-8/31) at 3p for your opportunity to win a pair of VIP 2-day tickets to the Camping World Kickoff Party on Friday September 1st and Saturday, September 2nd! You can also enter below for another way to win.

Wall Street Plaza AND Orange Avenue will be blocked off for the official pre-game block party which includes food, football, and live music from country artist Tyler Farr on Friday and country artists Chris Lane, Chase Wright, and Taylor Reeve on Saturday! Come celebrate the top ten match up between FSU and LSU and make sure to stop by the K92.3 tent on Saturday, September 2nd from 5p-7p with Melissa!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/28/23-8/31/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen t0 K92.3 at the designated times, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of VIP 2-day tickets to the Camping World Kickoff Block Party on September 1st and September 2nd, 2023. ARV = $180. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

