Win Niko Moon Tickets with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

Niko Moon is performing at the House of Blues for an added second show date on November 15th, and you could win two tickets to the show!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (8/4-8/8), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/4/25-8/8/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Niko Moon at the House of Blues on 11/15/25. ARV = $72. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

