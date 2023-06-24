Win Luke Combs Tickets With The O-Town Showdown & Qualify for Grand Prize Meet & Greet

Luke Combs

Luke Combs is bringing his World Tour to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on July 8, 2023 and we have your way in!

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (6/26-6/30) at about 7am for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show on Saturday, July 8th! Plus, qualify for the grand prize meet & greet with Luke Combs! It’s all part of Camp K92.3!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 26th, 2023 - June 30th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. You can also enter the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected and one (1) grand prize winner. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Luke Combs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on July 8, 2023. Grand Prize: Pair of meet & greet passes with Luke Combs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on July 8, 2023. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

