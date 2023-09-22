Win Luke Bryan Tickets During The O-Town Showdown

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is making his way to Amway Center on October 5th and K92.3 is hooking you up!

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (9/25-9/29) at 6:55a for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 25th, 2023 - September 29th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Odds vary. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Luke Bryan at Amway Center on October 5, 2023. ARV = $111. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group