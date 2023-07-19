Win Love and Theft Tickets + Ole Red Dining Certificate

Love and Theft - Ole Red

Ole Red’s Main Stage Series presents Love and Theft performing at Blake’s Place Ole Red on Thursday, July 27th! Enter below (7/19-7/25) for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show and a $50 Ole Red dining certificate.

Tickets are on-sale now for Love and Theft. Click here to buy tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 19th, 2023 - July 25th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Love and Theft at Ole Red in Orlando on July 27, 2023 + $50 Ole Red dining certificate. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!