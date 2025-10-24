Win Lainey Wilson Tickets & Passes to Meet Her This Week with Obie, Chloe, & Slater

Lainey Wilson

K92.3 presents Lainey Wilson coming to the Kia Center on Saturday, November 8th! Plus, special guests Ernest and Drake Milligan will also perform for her Whirlwind World Tour stop in Orlando.

Listen with Obie, Chloe & Slater this week (10/27–10/31) at 9 a.m. for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show, along with passes to meet her! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/27/25-10/31/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Lainey Wilson at the Kia Center on 11/8/25, plus a meet and greet. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group