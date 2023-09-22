Win Kane Brown Tickets

Kane Brown

Mark your calendar for May 30th, 2024! Kane Brown is coming to the Amway Center along with Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee!

Listen this week (9/25-9/29) at 5p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below for another way to win.

To purchase tickets:

-Sign-up for the presale registration now at kanebrownmusic.com for your first chance to purchase tickets.

- We also have a presale code for you! Click here and use the code GEORGIA on Wednesday, September 27th from 12p-10p.

- Plus, there will be a general on-sale on Thursday, September 28th starting at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 25th, 2023 - September 29th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232 and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to six (6) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Kane Brown in concert at the Amway Center on 5/30/24. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

