Win Jingle Jam Tickets With Slater at Goodwill in Apopka

Jingle Jam Ticket Stop - Goodwill

You could win two tickets for a very merry night at K92.3′s Jingle Jam with Brantley Gilbert & Riley Green plus Nate Smith, Chase Matthew, Dillon Carmichael and Kassi Ashton live on December 1st, 2023 at the Apopka Amphitheater! Your night will be packed with amazing live music and holiday cheer!

Swing by Goodwill Industries of Central Florida in Apopka on Friday, November 10th from 11a-12p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam courtesy of Goodwill Industries of Central Florida! Slater will draw a winner every 15 minutes at 11:15a, 11:30a, 11:45a & 12p. One entry per person. Must be 18 years of age or older.

Plus, donations are encouraged! See you there!

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is located at 1312 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703.

©2023 Cox Media Group