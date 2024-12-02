Win Jingle Jam tickets with Slater at The Good Pour Wine & Spirits Marketplace in Longwood

Jingle Jam Ticket Stop - Bangtail Whiskey

Join Slater and the K Crew on Friday, December 6th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin! Swing by The Good Pour Wine & Spirits Marketplace in Longwood from 5p-7p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of Bangtail Whiskey!

You could be headed to the Apopka Amphitheater for free on December 8th to see Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Warren Zeiders, Bryan Martin, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Stell, Drew Baldridge, and Meghan Patrick live in concert. Slater will pick a winner every 20 minutes at 5:20p, 5:40p, 6p, 6:20p, 6:40p, and 7p. Must be present to win. See you there!

The Good Pour Wine & Spirits is located at 2648 W State Rd 434, Longwood, FL 32779.

To purchase tickets, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group