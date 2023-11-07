Win Jingle Jam Tickets With Obie at Love Motorsports in Ocoee

Jingle Jam Ticket Stop - Love Motorsports

You could win two tickets for a very merry night at K92.3′s Jingle Jam with Brantley Gilbert & Riley Green plus Nate Smith, Chase Matthew, Dillon Carmichael and Kassi Ashton live on December 1st, 2023 at the Apopka Amphitheater! Your night will be packed with amazing live music and holiday cheer!

Swing by Love Motorsports in Ocoee on Saturday, November 11th from 12p-2p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam courtesy of Love Motorsports! Obie will draw a winner every 30 minutes at 12:30p, 1p 1:30p, & 2p. One entry per person. Must be 18 years of age or older.

Love Motorsports is located at 11953 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761.

