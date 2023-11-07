Win Jingle Jam Tickets With Obie at Fence Outlet in Orlando

Jingle Jam Ticket Stop - Fence Outlet

You could win two tickets for a very merry night at K92.3′s Jingle Jam with Brantley Gilbert & Riley Green plus Nate Smith, Chase Matthew, Dillon Carmichael and Kassi Ashton live on December 1st, 2023 at the Apopka Amphitheater! Your night will be packed with amazing live music and holiday cheer!

Swing by Fence Outlet in Orlando on Friday, November 10th from 12p-1p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam courtesy of Fence Outlet! Obie will draw a winner every 15 minutes at 12:15p, 12:30p, 12:45p & 1p. One entry per person. Must be 18 years of age or older and present to win.

Fence Outlet is located at 9671 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32837.

