Win Jingle Jam tickets with Obie, Chloe, and Slater

Jingle Jam

K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 8th, 2024! Don’t miss a night of live music with your favorite K92.3 artists - Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Warren Zeiders, Bryan Martin, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Stell, Drew Baldridge, Meghan Patrick. Plus, we’re kicking off the party early this year at 2pm with plenty of food trucks to choose from plus ice cold beer and refreshments for a Sunday Funday tailgate party before main stage entertainment starts at 5pm.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (11/25-11/27), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam!

CLICK HERE to grab your tickets now.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/25/24-11/27/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam at Apopka Amphitheater on 12/8/24. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

