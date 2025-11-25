Win Jingle Jam Tickets with Obie at the Acrisure Bounce House on December 3rd

Acrisure Mortgage

Join Obie and the K Crew on Wednesday, December 3rd, at the Acrisure Bounce House on Lot E6 at UCF, from 11am- 1pm for a Jingle Jam Ticket Stop!

Swing by for a chance to win a pair of tickets, courtesy of Acrisure Mortgage, to K92.3’s Fourth Annual Jingle Jam, featuring Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Gavin Adcock, and more. Six lucky winners will be selected every 20 minutes: 11:20am, 11:40am, 12pm, 12:20p, 12:40p and 1p.

Acrisure Bounce House is located at 4465 Knights Victory Way, Orlando, FL 32816.

