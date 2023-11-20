Win Jingle Jam Tickets With Jay at Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC in Orlando

Jingle Jam Ticket Stop - Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC

You could win two tickets for a very merry night at K92.3′s Jingle Jam with Brantley Gilbert & Riley Green plus Nate Smith, Chase Matthew, Dillon Carmichael and Kassi Ashton live on December 1st, 2023 at the Apopka Amphitheater! Your night will be packed with amazing live music and holiday cheer!

Swing by Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC in Orlando on Saturday, November 25th from 11a-1p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam courtesy of Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC! Jay will draw a winner every 30 minutes at 11:30a, 12p, 12:30p & 1p. One entry per person. Must be 18 years of age or older.

Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC is located at 11500 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817.

