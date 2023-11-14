Win Jingle Jam Tickets with Chloe at Skip’s Western Outfitters in Daytona

Jingle Jam Ticket Stop - Skip's Western Outfitters

You could win two tickets for a very merry night at K92.3′s Jingle Jam with Brantley Gilbert & Riley Green plus Nate Smith, Chase Matthew, Dillon Carmichael and Kassi Ashton live on December 1st, 2023 at the Apopka Amphitheater! Your night will be packed with amazing live music and holiday cheer!

Swing by Skip’s Western Outfitters in Daytona on Saturday, November 18th from 12p-1p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam courtesy of Skip’s Western Outfitters! Chloe will draw a winner every 15 minutes at 12:15p, 12:30p, 12:45p, & 1p. One entry per person. Must be 18 years of age or older.

Slip’s Western Outfitters is located at 1900 W International Speedway Blvd #400, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.

