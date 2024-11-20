Win Jingle Jam tickets with Chloe at Miller’s Ale House in Apopka

Jingle Jam Ticket Stop: Salvation Army of Orange and Osceola Counties

Join Chloe and the K Crew on Thursday, December 5th for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin! Swing by Miller’s Ale House in Apopka from 6p-7p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of The Salvation Army of Orange and Osceola Counties!

You could be headed to the Apopka Amphitheater for free on December 8th to see Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Warren Zeiders, Bryan Martin, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Stell, Drew Baldridge, and Meghan Patrick live in concert. Chloe will pick a winner every 20 minutes at 6:20p, 6:40p, and 7p. See you there!

Miller’s Ale House is located at 505 E Main St, Apopka, FL 32703.

To purchase tickets, click here.

