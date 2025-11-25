Win Jingle Jam Tickets with Chloe at Don Mealey Chevrolet on November 30th

Don Mealey Ticket Stop JJ

Join Chloe and the K Crew on Sunday, November 30th at Don Mealey Chevrolet from 12pm- 2pm in Clermont for a Jingle Jam Ticket Stop!

Swing by for a chance to win a pair of tickets to K92.3’s Fourth Annual Jingle Jam, featuring Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Gavin Adcock, and more, courtesy of Don Mealey Chevrolet. Six lucky winners will be selected every 20 minutes: 2:20pm, 2:40pm, 3pm, 3:20pm, 3:40pm, and 4pm.

Don Mealey Chevrolet is located at 17185 State Rte 50, Clermont, FL 34711

