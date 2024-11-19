Win Jingle Jam tickets at Rock Springs Bar & Grille in Apopka

Jingle Jam Ticket Stop: Bud Light

Join the K Crew on Thursday, November 21st for your opportunity to win tickets to K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin! Swing by Rock Springs Bar & Grille in Apopka from 6p-8p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of Bud Light!

You could be headed to the Apopka Amphitheater for free on December 8th to see Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Warren Zeiders, Bryan Martin, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Stell, Drew Baldridge, and Meghan Patrick live in concert. The K Crew will pick a winner every 30 minutes at 6:30p, 7p, 7:30p, and 8p. See you there!

Rock Springs Bar & Grille is located at 4939 Rock Springs Rd, Apopka, FL 32712.

To purchase tickets, click here.

