Win Jingle Jam Tickets at The Hitching Post in Chuluota Courtesy of Bud Light

Jingle Jam Ticket Stop - Bud Light

You could win two tickets for a very merry night at K92.3′s Jingle Jam with Brantley Gilbert & Riley Green plus Nate Smith, Chase Matthew, Dillon Carmichael and Kassi Ashton live on December 1st, 2023 at the Apopka Amphitheater! Your night will be packed with amazing live music and holiday cheer!

Swing by The Hitching Post in Chuluota on Wednesday, November 22nd from 8p-10p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam courtesy of Bud Light! The K crew will draw a winner every 30 minutes at 8:30p, 9p, 9:30p & 10p. One entry per person. Must be 18 years of age or older.

The Hitching Post is located at 1485 County Rd 419, Chuluota, FL 32766.

