Win Jingle Jam Tickets During O-Town Showdown

Jingle Jam Lineup

You could win two tickets for a very merry night at K92.3′s Jingle Jam with Brantley Gilbert & Riley Green plus Nate Smith, Chase Matthew, Dillon Carmichael and Kassi Ashton live on December 1st, 2023 at the Apopka Amphitheater! Your night will be packed with amazing live music and holiday cheer!

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (11/20-11/22) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin!

Tickets are on-sale now. So, guarantee your tickets by purchasing here today.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 20th, 2023 - November 22nd, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam at the Apopka Amphitheater on 12/1/23. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

