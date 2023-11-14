Win Jingle Jam Tickets at The Barn in Sanford Courtesy of Bud Light

Jingle Jam Ticket Stop - Bud Light

You could win two tickets for a very merry night at K92.3′s Jingle Jam with Brantley Gilbert & Riley Green plus Nate Smith, Chase Matthew, Dillon Carmichael and Kassi Ashton live on December 1st, 2023 at the Apopka Amphitheater! Your night will be packed with amazing live music and holiday cheer!

Swing by The Barn in Sanford on Saturday, November 18th from 10p-12a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam courtesy of Bud Light! The K crew will draw a winner every 30 minutes at 10:30p, 11p, 11:30p & 12a. One entry per person. Must be 18 years of age or older.

The Barn is located at 1200 S French Ave, Sanford, FL 32771.

