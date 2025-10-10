Win Jake Owen Tickets with Obie, Chloe, & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

Jake Owen takes the stage with Dirty Heads at the Apopka Amphitheater on October 25th, 2025, and we’ve got your chance to win tickets!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (10/13-10/17), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically score a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

Jake Owen

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/13/25-10/17/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute or listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232 and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Jake Owen at the Apopka Amphitheatre on 10/25/25. ARV = $129. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group